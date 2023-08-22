Ex-child stars Xyriel, Zaijian take on teen struggles in new series

Watch more on iWantTFC

Former child stars Xyriel Manabat and Zaijian Jaranilla are all grown up and ready to portray teen angst, struggles, and issues in the youth-oriented drama "Senior High."

The TV darlings of past primetime hits "100 Days to Heaven" and "May Bukas Pa" are among the ensemble cast of ABS-CBN's newest teleserye, which is set to premiere on August 28.

In an interview on Monday, August 21, Manabat and Jaranilla shared what viewers — both their fellow Gen Z and their parents — can expect from the "eye opener" that is "Senior High."

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)