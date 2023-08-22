Andrea Brillantes, Kyle Echarri finally 'connect' onscreen

Watch more on iWantTFC

Despite having co-starred in several projects together, Andrea Brillantes and Kyle Echarri's respective characters have never once "connected" on screen. That's finally about to change with their new series.

Brillantes and Echarri are among the lead stars of the teen-oriented drama "Senior High," which is set to premiere on ABS-CBN platforms on August 28.

In an interview on Monday, August 21, the two also shared what to expect from the primetime title, including its depiction of sensitive issues affecting the youth.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)