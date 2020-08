K-drama introduces Filipinos to other cultures: UP prof

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

MANILA - The University of the Philippines will be offering a Korean drama elective course beginning September, a professor said Sunday.

K-dramas introduce Filipinos to different cultures, food, locations, and beliefs, said Prof. Amor Aljibe of the UP College of Mass Communication.

"Habang pinapanood ko, may mga na-recognize akong patterns. Siguro, pwede itong ituro sa mga bata, especially in the aspect of storytelling," she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(As I watched it, I recognized patterns. I thought, maybe, I could teach these to kids, especially in the aspect of storytelling.)

"Ang K-drama, para sa'kin, para siyang manliligaw. Gusto ko siyang ihambing sa isang suitor na nagpapakilala sa sarili... sa pamamagitan ng pagdala sa'tin sa iba’t ibang lugar. Pinapakilala niya tayo sa mga pagkain nila, tao nila, issues nila."

(I liken it to a suitor who introduces himself by taking us to many places and showing its food, its people, its issues.)

