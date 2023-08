Watch more on iWantTFC

Comedy superstar Vice Ganda recalled the road crash seen in a viral video that circulated early this week, narrating in detail what had happened including his widely praised interaction with a couple who figured in the incident.

In an interview on Tuesday, August 22, Vice Ganda was asked about the accident where a truck hit his and the couple's vehicles in Quezon City early morning of Sunday, August 20.

The "It's Showtime" host also explained the viral clip of him handing a bottle of water to a woman, and went on to appeal to the truck owner to be accountable by helping the driver face charges.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)