Watch more on iWantTFC

Janine Gutierrez expressed gratitude to loyal viewers of "Dirty Linen," including those who have been praising her performance as the vengeful Alexa in the primetime series, in an interview on Monday, August 21.

The actress, 33, credited her fellow cast members as well as the creative team behind the program for allowing her to give 100% to her portrayal.

"Dirty Linen," which also stars Zanjoe Marudo, Francine Diaz, and Seth Fedelin, is set to conclude on August 25.

(Interview by Josiah Antonio and Camille Naredo, ABS-CBN News)