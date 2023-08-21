Elijah Canlas on new show: 'Na-question ko kung kaya ko pa'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Elijah Canlas believes he was cast in the series "Senior High," which touches on youth-related issues including bullying and self-harm, "for a purpose."

In an interview on Monday, August 21, the actor admitted he questioned whether he could push through with the project, in light of recent events in his personal life. Canlas' family announced his 17-year-old brother JM's passing earlier this month.

Pointing out the wide reach of the series, through its broadcast platforms and popular cast members, Canlas said he hopes "Senior High" will convey the story's message in a proper and sensitive way.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)