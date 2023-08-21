Elijah Canlas on new show: 'Na-question ko kung kaya ko pa'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 22 2023 06:41 AM | Updated as of Aug 22 2023 07:23 AM
celebrity news, showbiz news, TV, television, series
- /entertainment/08/22/23/viral-rich-men-north-of-richmond-tops-us-billboard-chart
- /entertainment/08/22/23/rihanna-a-mom-again-report
- /video/entertainment/08/22/23/janine-gutierrez-reacts-to-praise-for-her-dirty-linen-performance
- /video/sports/08/21/23/nba-stars-nowitzki-towns-arrive-in-ph-for-fiba-world-cup
- /entertainment/08/21/23/dirty-linen-max-escapes-carlos-attempted-kidnapping