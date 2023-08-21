Speech ni Coco Martin sa LRT-1 FPJ Station

Watch more on iWantTFC

Isa si "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" star Coco Martin sa mga personalidad na nagbigay-pugay kay Fernando Poe Jr. nitong Linggo, Agosto 20, sa pormal na pagpapalit-pangalan ng Roosevelt Station ng LRT-1.

Tinaon sa ika-84 na kaarawan ng namayapang Pinoy film icon ang pagpapasinaya sa FPJ Station sa Quezon City, kung saan malapit na nanirahan noon ang action star, ayon sa anak niyang si Sen. Grace Poe.

Bukod kina Martin at Poe, kasama rin sa seremonya sina dating Senate President Tito Sotto III, Sen. Lito Lapid, at Quezon City First District Rep. Arjo Atayde.