'Sino ba natira?': Cast of 'Dirty Linen' teases 'satisfying' finale

The lead stars of "Dirty Linen" are confident that fans of the primetime series will find its August 25 finale "satisfying."

"Sino ba natira?" Zanjoe Marudo said, laughing, when asked whether he would be open to "Dirty Linen" having a second season with the same cast members.

Janine Gutierrez, Francine Diaz, and Seth Fedelin agreed they would be keen to reunite with the "family" they built during the project, but are more than happy with how the show is ending.

(Interview by Reyma Buan-Deveza, ABS-CBN News)