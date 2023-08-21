Ballsy Aquino emotional in speech on 40th anniv of Ninoy's death

Watch more on iWantTFC

Ballsy Aquino-Cruz turned emotional in her speech after a mass commemorating the 40th death anniversary of her father, slain Sen. Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino, Jr., at Sto. Domingo Church in Quezon City on Monday, August 21.

Supporters and relatives of the Aquino family were in attendance at the event organized by the Ninoy and Cory Aquino Foundation.

Earlier, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. urged Filipinos to transcend political barriers as the Philippines commemorated the late senator's death anniversary.