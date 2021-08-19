Lahat ng filming activities sa Baguio pinatigil
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 19 2021 07:16 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, rehiyon, regions, regional news, Baguio, Arjo Atayde, Feelmaking Productions, Sylvia Sanchez, Maine Mendoza, TV Patrol, Mario Dumaual, Covid-19, health protocol
- /overseas/08/22/21/taliban-stop-afghan-government-employees-from-returning-to-work
- /news/08/22/21/ovp-vaccine-express-tapped-for-pasig-city
- /news/08/22/21/dfa-says-40-more-filipinos-leave-afghanistan-amid-turmoil
- /sports/08/22/21/after-2-year-hiatus-pacquiao-targets-world-title-again
- /news/08/22/21/pagasa-isang-maintains-strength-over-west-philippine-sea