Lahat ng filming activities sa Baguio pinatigil

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2021 07:16 PM

Tuluyan nang pinatigil ng Baguio City government ang lahat ng shooting sa kanilang lungsod. Ito'y matapos magpositibo sa COVID-19 si Arjo Atayde at ilan pang kasama sa produksiyon. Ikinalungkot ng lokal na pamahalaan ang umano'y bagong paglabag ng movie company ni Atayde. Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 19 Agosto 2021

