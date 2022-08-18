Home  >  Entertainment

Max Eigenmann, nagbigay-pugay kay Cherie Gil sa Cinemalaya awards night

Posted at Aug 18 2022 08:43 PM

Nagbigay-pugay si Max Eigenmann sa yumao niyang tiyahing si Cherie Gil matapos siyang parangalang pinakamahusay na aktres para sa pelikulang "12 Weeks." Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 18 Agosto 2022. 

