Home  >  Entertainment

PatrolPH

KILALANIN: Baguhan sa showbiz, best actress ng Cinemalaya 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2023 01:05 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Hindi pa rin makapaniwala si Pat Tingjuy na nasungkit niya ang Best Actress trophy sa katatapos lang na Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival, para sa kauna-unahan niyang pagganap sa pelikula.

Pinagbibidahan ni Tingjuy at ng Kapamilya actress na si Aya Fernandez ang romance film na “Rookie,” sa ilalim ng direksyon ni Samantha Lee. Inuwi din ng naturang pelikula ang Audience Choice award mula sa Cinemalaya.

“I’m not ready!” ani Tingjuy, na isang architect by profession, sa natanggap na pagkilala sa larangan ng pag-arte. Bagama’t desididong ituloy ni Tingjuy ang karera sa architecture, bukas din siya na pagyamanin ang nasimulan sa showbiz.

BUONG STORYA:

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Pat Tingjuy   Cinemalaya   Rookie   Samantha Lee   Aya Fernandez  