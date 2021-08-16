Home  >  Entertainment

VIRAL: Karen Davila 'ginulantang' si Lyca Gairanod

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2021 08:22 PM

Viral sa social media ang eksena sa pagitan nina Karen Davila at singer na si Lyca Gairanod matapos nilang malaman na pareho pala sila ng kaarawan. Samantala, sinorpresa naman ng bagong bahay ni Vice Ganda ang kaniyang pamilya. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Lunes, 16 Agosto 2021

