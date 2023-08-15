Watch more on iWantTFC

Carlo Aquino and Charlie Dizon turned emotional as they opened up about their new relationship in the August 15 episode of the morning talk show "Magandang Buhay."

Aquino, 37, visibly held back tears on the topic of loving a partner unconditionally and in spite of changes over the duration of a relationship.

Dizon, 31, was similarly tearful when she talked about Aquino being the "biggest surprise" in terms of the timing of their romance.

On screen, the two are also first-time partners in the Black Sheep film "Third World Romance," which is set for a nationwide cinema release on August 16.