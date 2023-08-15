Home  >  Entertainment

'Hinintay ko 'to!' Andrea Torres nagbaon ng energy sa 'Showtime'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 15 2023 06:18 PM | Updated as of Aug 15 2023 06:23 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Humataw, bumati, at naki-"Mini Ms. U" dance craze si Kapuso star Andrea Torres sa "It's Showtime" nitong Martes, Agosto 15.

Nakangiting nagpasalamat si Andrea sa "warm welcome" ng mga host ng programa at ng madlang people. Ayon sa aktres, dati na siyang bumisita sa studio ng ABS-CBN noontime show.

Isa lamang si Andrea sa dumaraming Kapuso personalities na bumisita sa "It's Showtime" mula nang umere ito sa GTV, kasunod nina Barbie Forteza, Julie Anne San Jose, Sanya Lopez, at iba pa.
Read More:  It's Showtime   Andrea Torres   Kim Chiu   Kapuso  