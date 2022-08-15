Home  >  Entertainment

Jane de Leon pinangunahan ang red carpet premiere ng 'Darna'

Posted at Aug 15 2022 08:30 PM

Kasado na ang lahat at handang-handa na ang cast para sabay-sabay panoorin ang pilot episode ng "Darna." Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Lunes, 15 Agosto 2022

