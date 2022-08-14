Pilipinas humakot ng parangal sa WCOPA
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 14 2022 08:48 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol
- /news/08/16/22/think-tank-blames-harsh-overlong-lockdowns-for-rising-poverty
- /sports/08/16/22/mobile-legends-in-indonesia-kairi-relishes-relationship-with-new-team
- /business/08/16/22/dbm-suspends-procurement-of-non-common-use-supplies
- /entertainment/08/16/22/solenn-heussaff-to-spend-a-month-away-from-husband-daughter
- /sports/08/16/22/this-day-in-pba-history-taste-of-overseas-competition