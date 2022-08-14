Home  >  Entertainment

Pilipinas humakot ng parangal sa WCOPA

Posted at Aug 14 2022 08:48 PM

Bumida muli ang talento ng mga Pinoy sa idinaos na World Championships of Performing Arts sa Amerika, kung saan daan-daang medalya ang inuwi ng Team Philippines mula sa prestihiyosong pandaigdigang kompetisyon. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez. TV Patrol, Linggo, 14 Agosto 2022

