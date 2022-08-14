Home  >  Entertainment

Fans dinumog ang parada ng cast ng 'Darna'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 14 2022 09:00 PM

Isang araw bago ang paglipad ni Darna, hindi nagpatinag ang fans para masulyapan ang cast ng action-fantasy serye. Alamin ang mga dapat abangan sa serye. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Linggo, 14 Agosto 2022

