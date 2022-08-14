Home  >  Entertainment

Pasasalamat tour ng 'Ang Probinsyano' cast umarangkada na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 14 2022 08:54 PM

Matapos ang makasaysayang pagtatapos ng "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" noong Biyernes, agad sumabak ang cast sa isang tour para pasalamatan ang mga tagasuporta. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Linggo, 14 Agosto 2022

