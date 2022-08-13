Home  >  Entertainment

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Huling episode ng 'Ang Probinsyano' sabay-sabay pinanood ng 500,000 katao online

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 13 2022 08:06 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Makasaysayan, record-breaking at halo-halong emosyon -- ganito inilarawan ng mga manonood ang epikong huling episod at mula sa iba't ibang panig ng bansa. May mensaheng nais iparating ang loyal viewers ng action series. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Sabado, 13 Agosto 2022. 
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Ang Probinsyano   Coco Martin   entertainment   action series   Ang Probinsyano Finale  