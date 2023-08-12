Home > Entertainment John Lloyd Cruz itinanghal na 'Best Actor' sa Locarno Film Festival sa Switzerland ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 12 2023 06:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Itinanghal na Best Actor si John Lloyd Cruz sa Locarno Film Festival sa Switzerland. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, 12 Agosto 2023. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: Locarno Film Festival John Lloyd Cruz Switzerland acting aktor Best Actor /sports/08/12/23/volleyball-la-salle-drubs-adamson-in-game-2/sports/08/12/23/australia-beat-france-in-thriller-to-reach-world-cup-semis/video/news/08/12/23/mga-namimili-sa-weekend-bago-ang-pasukan-dagsa-sa-divisoria/video/news/08/12/23/permanenteng-tigil-sa-manila-bay-reclamation-projects-itinutulak/video/news/08/12/23/reserve-force-sa-west-ph-sea-pinag-aaralan