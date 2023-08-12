Home  >  Entertainment

John Lloyd Cruz itinanghal na 'Best Actor' sa Locarno Film Festival sa Switzerland

Posted at Aug 12 2023 06:39 PM

Itinanghal na Best Actor si John Lloyd Cruz sa Locarno Film Festival sa Switzerland. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, 12 Agosto 2023. 

