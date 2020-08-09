WATCH: Iñigo celebrates One Direction's anniversary with 'ASAP' performance

In celebration of One Direction's 10th anniversary, Iñigo Pascual performed Sunday a song by the English-Irish pop band on "ASAP."

Pascual stoked nostalgia among Directioners, the band's fans, as he sang "Kiss You," a single from One Direction's 2012 album "Take Me Home."

The band — which celebrated its 10th anniversary last July 23 — was originally comprised of Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson.

After Malik left the band in 2015, the remaining members announced they would go on an extended hiatus. Since then, Styles, Payne, Horan and Tomlinson have gone on to pursue solo careers.