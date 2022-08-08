Home  >  Entertainment

Cast ng 'Darna' humarap sa media conference

Aug 08 2022

Lilipad na sa susunod na linggo ang Pinay superhero na si Darna. Pero ngayon pa lang, matindi na ang excitement sa idinaos na grand media conference ng serye. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Lunes, 8 Agosto 2022

