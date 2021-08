Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — P-pop group SB19 returned to "ASAP Natin 'To" on Sunday to perform a song off its latest extended play, "Pagsibol."



Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin oozed with charisma as they took the "ASAP" stage to perform "Bazinga," an aggressive hip-hop song from "Pagsibol," their 6-track EP which dropped last July 22.

The performance also comes more than a week since the the Billboard-nominated act's successful digital concert, "Back in the Zone."

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday