Watch more on iWantTFC

May sariling atake si Regine Velasquez sa isa na namang kanta ng OPM band na The Juans sa "ASAP Natin 'To" stage nitong Linggo.

Kasama ang banda, inawit ni Velasquez ang kanilang hit song na "Hindi Tayo Pwede." Nauna nang nag-viral ang Asia's Songbird dahil sa kanyang ballad rendition ng "Tagpuan" ng The Juans.

Mapapanood tuwing tanghali ng Linggo ang "ASAP" sa mga sumusunod na platform: Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, at TFC.