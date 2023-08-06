'ASAP': Regine Velasquez, may sariling atake sa 'Hindi Tayo Pwede'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 06 2023 05:22 PM | Updated as of Aug 06 2023 05:25 PM
Tagalog News, PatrolPH, ASAP, Regine Velasquez, The Juans
- /entertainment/08/06/23/cinemalaya-2023-films-to-screen-in-some-ayala-cinemas
- /sports/08/06/23/football-netherlands-end-south-africa-world-cup-run
- /news/08/06/23/hundreds-join-local-world-youth-day-in-ph
- /news/08/06/23/mmda-says-to-finish-edsa-bus-lane-repairs-on-time
- /sports/08/06/23/ncr-claims-16th-straight-palarong-pambansa-overall-title