Home  >  Entertainment

TV Patrol

2 batang Pinoy nagpabilib sa 'The Voice Kids' UK

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 04 2020 09:53 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Muli na namang namayagpag ang galing ng Pinoy sa international stage. Ito ay matapos na mapabilib ng 2 batang sumali sa "The Voice Kids" UK ang 4 na coach. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Martes, 4 Agosto 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   The Voice Kids   The Voice Kids UK   Danny Jones   will.i.am   Pixie Lott   Paloma Faith   TV Patrol   Ganiel Krishnan  