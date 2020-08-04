Home > Entertainment 2 batang Pinoy nagpabilib sa 'The Voice Kids' UK ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 04 2020 09:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv Muli na namang namayagpag ang galing ng Pinoy sa international stage. Ito ay matapos na mapabilib ng 2 batang sumali sa "The Voice Kids" UK ang 4 na coach. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Martes, 4 Agosto 2020 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn PatrolPh, Tagalog news, The Voice Kids, The Voice Kids UK, Danny Jones, will.i.am, Pixie Lott, Paloma Faith, TV Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan Read More: PatrolPh Tagalog news The Voice Kids The Voice Kids UK Danny Jones will.i.am Pixie Lott Paloma Faith TV Patrol Ganiel Krishnan