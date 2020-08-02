Home > Entertainment Gary V sings 'How Did You Know' for 'ASAP' birthday number ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 02 2020 02:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv Gary Valenciano had an early birthday celebration on "ASAP" Sunday. The veteran singer-dancer, dubbed "Mr. Pure Energy," took the stage to serenade the audience with a heartfelt delivery of his hit cover of the song "How Did You Know." Valenciano is set to celebrate his 56th birthday on August 6. Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ASAP, ASAP Natin 'To, Gary Valenciano, birthday, celebrity birthday, Gary V birthday Read More: ASAP ASAP Natin 'To Gary Valenciano birthday celebrity birthday Gary V birthday