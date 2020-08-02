Home  >  Entertainment

Gary V sings 'How Did You Know' for 'ASAP' birthday number

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 02 2020 02:10 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Gary Valenciano had an early birthday celebration on "ASAP" Sunday. The veteran singer-dancer, dubbed "Mr. Pure Energy," took the stage to serenade the audience with a heartfelt delivery of his hit cover of the song "How Did You Know."

Valenciano is set to celebrate his 56th birthday on August 6.
Read More:  ASAP   ASAP Natin 'To   Gary Valenciano   birthday   celebrity birthday   Gary V birthday  