Home  >  Entertainment

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Morissette proud sa pagkanta ng Lupang Hinirang sa SONA 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 27 2021 09:27 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Trending ang pagkanta ni Morissette Amon ng Pambansang Awit sa SONA noong Lunes. Ayon sa singer, isa itong malaking karangalan para sa kaniya. Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Martes, 27 Hulyo 2021 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   SONA   SONA 2021   SONA2021   #SONA2021   State of the Nation Address   Morissette Amon   Morissette   Morissette SONA   Morissette national anthem   Lupang Hinirang  