Filipino artists, musicians hold virtual concert amid Duterte's 5th SONA
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 27 2020 10:54 PM

Several Filipino artists, musicians and religious personalities band together to stage a virtual concert as an alternative viewing to President Rodrigo Duterte's speech. They gave the viewers, what they say, is the real state of the nation in the middle of a raging pandemic.

- The World Tonight, ANC, July 27, 2020