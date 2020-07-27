Home  >  Entertainment

Filipino artists, musicians hold virtual concert amid Duterte's 5th SONA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 27 2020 10:54 PM

Several Filipino artists, musicians and religious personalities band together to stage a virtual concert as an alternative viewing to President Rodrigo Duterte's speech. They gave the viewers, what they say, is the real state of the nation in the middle of a raging pandemic. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 27, 2020
 
