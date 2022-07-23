BGYO, BINI humataw sa Red Velvet concert

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Dumagundong ang hiyawan ng fans sa pasabog na performance ng K-pop girl group na Red Velvet sa “Be You” concert kagabi. Nag-perform din ang P-pop groups BGYO at BINI sa naturang concert sa Mall of Asia Arena. Mainit na Pinoy welcome rin ang sumalubong sa Danish pop star na si Maximillian. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Sabado, 23 Hulyo 2022.