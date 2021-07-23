Home  >  Entertainment

Netizens kumasa sa #how2bu challenge ni Luis Manzano

Posted at Jul 23 2021 08:58 PM

Bentang-benta sa mga netizens ang hamon ni Luis Manzano na tapatan ang kanyang kaguwapuhan sa inilunsad niyang #how2bu challenge. Nag-alok pa ng cash prize ang komedyante at host sa kung sinuman ang tatanghaling pinakaguwapong copycat. Nagpa-Patrol, Marc Logan. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 23 Hulyo 2021

