BGYO tampok sa cover ng isang magazine, nagpasilip ng mga proyekto

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 22 2021 08:42 PM

May pasilip ang BGYO sa kanilang magazine pictorial at sa mga dapat abangan nilang projects. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 22 Hulyo 2021

