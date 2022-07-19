Home  >  Entertainment

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

SethDrea, paano napanatili ang chemistry sa 'Lyric and a Beat'?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 19 2022 08:00 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Napuno ng hiyawan at kilig ang celebrity screening ng "Lyric and Beat." Nakumpleto naman sa media conference ang cast. Ibinahagi nina Seth Fedelin at Andrea Brillantes kung paano nila napapanatili ang kanilang chemistry. Nagpa-Patrol, Felipe. TV Patrol, Martes, 19 Hulyo 2022. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Lyric and Beat   Seth Fedelin   Andrea Brillantes   Darren Espanto   AC Bonifacio   love team  