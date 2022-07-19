Watch more News on iWantTFC

Napuno ng hiyawan at kilig ang celebrity screening ng "Lyric and Beat." Nakumpleto naman sa media conference ang cast. Ibinahagi nina Seth Fedelin at Andrea Brillantes kung paano nila napapanatili ang kanilang chemistry. Nagpa-Patrol, Felipe. TV Patrol, Martes, 19 Hulyo 2022.