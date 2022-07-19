Home  >  Entertainment

Kim Chiu ibinahagi ang tagumpay sa duathlon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 19 2022 08:34 PM

Sa gitna ng rehearsals para sa Star Magic US tour, isang panibagong tagumpay ang nakamit ni Kim Chiu. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Martes, 19 Hulyo 2022

