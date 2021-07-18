Pinoy pride: BGYO itinanghal ang 'Galing Natin Ito!' sa 'ASAP'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Umapaw ang Pinoy pride sa "ASAP Natin 'To" ngayong Linggo sa performance ng P-pop group na BGYO.

Hataw sina Akira, Gelo, JL, Mikki, at Nate sa pagsayaw at pagkanta ng "Galing Natin Ito!" ang Pinoy pride song na inilabas ng ABS-CBN noong 2019.

Kasabay ng performance, nanguna ang hashtag na #ProudlyASAP sa listahan ng top trends sa Twitter Philippines.

Mapapanood ang "ASAP Natin 'To" sa mga sumusunod na platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), at TFC (overseas subscription).