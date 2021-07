Erik Santos, Nina, AC Bonifacio take on 'ASAP Transformation'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Erik Santos, Nina and AC Bonifacio showed off their impersonation skills as they performed on "ASAP Transformation," the newest segment on the Sunday noontime concert show.

Santos and Nina transformed into American singers John Legend and Mariah Carey, respectively, as they sang "With You I'm Born Again," originally sung by Billy Preston and Syreeta Wright but was also performed by Legend and Carey.

Bonifacio, meanwhile, showed off her singing and sleek dancing as she channeled Janet Jackson, performing "Rhythm Nation."

"ASAP" launched "ASAP Transformation," a celebrity impersonation segment similar to the contest "Your Face Sounds Familiar," last June.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).