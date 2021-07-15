Mga pelikula ng Kapamilya stars sasabak sa int'l film festivals
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 15 2021 08:59 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, Tenement 66, Francine Diaz, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Kun Maupay Man It Panahon, Daniel Padilla, Charo Santos Concio, BGYO, Bailey May, Star Patrol
- /news/07/15/21/central-luzon-link-expressway-cllex-inauguration-july152021
- /business/07/15/21/sonaserye-2021-nakatulong-ba-ang-pandemic-policies-ni-duterte-sa-ekonomiya
- /overseas/07/15/21/dozens-die-in-floods-in-western-europe-many-missing
- /sports/07/15/21/pba-retooled-bolts-ready-to-go-to-work-against-the-batang-pier
- /business/07/15/21/wto-convenes-trade-ministers-to-net-fisheries-deal