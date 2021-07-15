Home  >  Entertainment

Mga pelikula ng Kapamilya stars sasabak sa int'l film festivals

Posted at Jul 15 2021 08:59 PM

Sasabak sa international film festivals ang mga pelikula ng Kapamilya stars, gaya ng crime-thriller movie ni Francine Diaz at ang much-awaited movie nina Daniel Padilla at Charo Santos Concio. Nagpasiklab din ang BGYO at si Bailey May sa international stage. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 15 Hulyo 2021

