WATCH: Emotional Vice Ganda offers song for ABS-CBN

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Comedy superstar Vice Ganda performed an original song on "ASAP Natin 'To" where he expressed his devotion to ABS-CBN, which faced hardships in the past year after the non-renewal of its broadcast franchise.

The song is based off Ice Seguerra's "Ano'ng Nangyari Sa Ating Dalawa," with Vice Ganda modifying the lyrics.

In the song, the "It's Showtime" host vowed to stay by ABS-CBN's side no matter the challenges.

"Sa araw na ito, hayaan mong alayan kita ng isang awitin na naisulat ko habang binabalik-balikan ko ang nagdaang isang taon na dumanas ka sa labis na sakit," Vice Ganda said.

(On this day, let me dedicate to you a song that I wrote while looking back on the previous year that you went through so much pain.)

Vice Ganda appeared to hold back his tears following the performance as he offered a message of hope to viewers.

"Tuloy-tuloy nating itataas ang isa't isa at sabay-sabay nating haharapin ang bukas," he said.

(We will continue to uplift each other and face the future together.)

The performance came a day after the country marked the first anniversary since a committee in the House of Representatives rejected ABS-CBN's application for a new broadcast franchise.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).