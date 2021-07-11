Ben&Ben treats 'ASAP' viewers with 'Upuan' performance

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Filipino folk rock band Ben&Ben took the "ASAP" stage on Sunday, offering a lively performance of its latest single "Upuan."

The band, which has attracted an overseas following apart from its local popularity, released "Upuan" last May as a single off its upcoming album.

The new album is scheduled for release in August, the band earlier said in a video on vlogger Mimiyuuuh's YouTube channel.

