MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano serenaded the "ASAP Natin 'To" crowd on Sunday with a song off her latest album.

Clad in a black dress, the 21-year-old artist looked stunning as she sang the heartwarming ballad "Somber and Solemn."

The song is the carrier track of "Somber," the first of Mariano's two-part sophomore album that was released last month.

Mariano is slated to hold a solo concert titled "Beloved" at the New Frontier Theater on July 22.