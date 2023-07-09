Home > Entertainment WATCH: Belle Mariano sings 'Somber and Solemn' on 'ASAP' ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 09 2023 04:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano serenaded the "ASAP Natin 'To" crowd on Sunday with a song off her latest album. Clad in a black dress, the 21-year-old artist looked stunning as she sang the heartwarming ballad "Somber and Solemn." The song is the carrier track of "Somber," the first of Mariano's two-part sophomore album that was released last month. LISTEN: Belle Mariano releases new album 'Somber' Mariano is slated to hold a solo concert titled "Beloved" at the New Frontier Theater on July 22. Why Belle Mariano chose 'Beloved' for her concert's title Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ASAP Natin To, ASAP Read More: ASAP ASAP Natin To Belle Mariano Somber and Solemn /news/07/09/23/imee-flags-presence-of-more-us-military-planes-in-ph/sports/07/09/23/football-filipinas-unveil-roster-for-womens-world-cup/news/07/09/23/abalos-says-to-closely-monitor-negros-oriental-peace-and-order/sports/07/09/23/football-us-womens-star-rapinoe-to-retire-at-end-of-season/sports/07/09/23/alcaraz-survives-wimbledon-test-rybakina-cruises