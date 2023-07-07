Home  >  Entertainment

PH entertainment media mourn Mario Dumaual's death

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 08 2023 04:43 AM

Philippine entertainment journalists mourn the death of veteran ABS-CBN showbiz reporter Mario Dumaual. They remember him as a generous and nurturing mentor to his younger colleagues. MJ Felipe has this story.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 7, 2023
