PH entertainment media mourn Mario Dumaual's death
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 08 2023 04:43 AM
Philippine entertainment journalists mourn the death of veteran ABS-CBN showbiz reporter Mario Dumaual. They remember him as a generous and nurturing mentor to his younger colleagues. MJ Felipe has this story.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 7, 2023