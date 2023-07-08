Home  >  Entertainment

Mario Dumaual inalala ng mga kasamahan sa ABS-CBN

Posted at Jul 08 2023 08:26 PM

Itinuturing na pioneer sa larangan ng entertainment broadcast journalism si Mario Dumaual. Bitbit ng kaniyang mga nakasama sa ABS-CBN newsroom angg masasayang alaala ngg isang masipag na katrabaho, magiliw na kaibigan at forever Kapamilya. Nagpa-Patrol, Anjo Bagaoisan. TV Patrol, Sabado, 8 Hulyo 2023. 
 

