Inaabangan na ang pasabog na concert nina Sarah Geronimo at Bamboo. Pero bago ito, ibinahagi nina Geronimo at Matteo Guidicelli ang dahilan kung bakit sila naglunsad ng sarili nilang production company. Samantala, masaya si Kris Aquino dahil muling nakasama ang mga anak na sina Joshua at Bimby. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Lunes, 3 Hulyo 2023