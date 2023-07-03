Home  >  Entertainment

Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli nagtayo ng sariling production company

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 03 2023 10:00 PM

Inaabangan na ang pasabog na concert nina Sarah Geronimo at Bamboo. Pero bago ito, ibinahagi nina Geronimo at Matteo Guidicelli ang dahilan kung bakit sila naglunsad ng sarili nilang production company. Samantala, masaya si Kris Aquino dahil muling nakasama ang mga anak na sina Joshua at Bimby. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Lunes, 3 Hulyo 2023

