'ASAP Natin 'To' may show sa Italy sa Setyembre

Posted at Jul 03 2023 10:08 PM

Naghahanda na ang Kapamilya stars sa engrandeng show ng "ASAP Natin 'To" sa Milan, Italy. Aabangan naman ang tumitinding eksena sa bagong season ng "The Iron Heart." Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Lunes, 3 Hulyo 2023

