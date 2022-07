Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The "ASAP Natin 'To" family paid tribute to K-pop superstars BTS.

Gary Valenciano led the stars and sang "Dynamite" with the P-pop boy group BGYO. It was followed by "The Voice Kids" former contestants Kyle Echarri and Jeremy Glinoga with their rendition of "Butter." The stars unite and sang "Permission To Dance" at the end.

BTS earlier announced that they were going to take a break from group activities as the members focused on solo projects.

