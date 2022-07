Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Martin Nievera celebrated Sunday his 40 years in showbiz at the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage.

The ASAP’ family sang the classics of Nievera like "Please Don't Throw My Love Away," "Be My Lady," "Ikaw Ang Lahat Sa Akin," among others as Arranged by Louie Ocampo,

"I can’t believe it’s been 40 years it’s been in this crazy, beautiful business together. Thank you all so much for this wonderful honor," Nievera said.

