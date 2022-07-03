'Ang TV' stars Jolina Magdangal, Rica Peralejo and Nikki Valdez reunite on ASAP

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — "Ang TV" stars Jolina Magdangal, Rica Peralejo and Nikki Valdez reunited Sunday at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage.

After their performance with Regine Velasquez and Zsa Zsa Padilla, Magdangal expressed her gratitude to be with her co-stars again.

"Ang sarap ng feeling kasi nagsama lang kami sa mga ibang lugar nung nakaraang months but ngayon ang sarap na kumakanta tayong tatlo," Magdangal said.

For Valdez, it was a nostalgic moment for her to perform again in productions like 'ASAP.'

"Nakaka-miss ‘yung ‘hoy halika na, magre-rehearsal na’ ganoon," she said.

Peralejo said this new experience made her appreciate all the memories she had with her 'Ang TV' co-stars: "It reminds me so much of ‘yung aking life before and the good things about it."

"You’ll never really know what you’re missing until it’s not there anymore diba."

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).