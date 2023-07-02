Home  >  Entertainment

'Dirty Linen' cast, Jed Madela biyaheng-Amerika

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 02 2023 07:31 PM

Nagpasiklab sa kanilang dance trend performances ang Kapamilya stars sa "ASAP Natin 'To." Samantala, aarangkada na ang 1MX London habang biyaheng-Amerika naman ang cast ng "Dirty Linen." Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Linggo, 2 Hulyo 2023

