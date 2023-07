Watch more on iWantTFC

Four of the hottest Kapamilya celebrities showcased their dance moves as they joined forces on the “ASAP Natin To” stage on Sunday.

Belle Mariano, Maymay Entrata, Alexa Ilacad, and AC Bonifacio grooved to the infectious beats of the chart-topping track "What It Is" during their electrifying performance on the variety show.

This energetic number highlighted the stars' ability to not only excel in acting but also deliver captivating stage performances.

