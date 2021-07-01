Home  >  Entertainment

Manila Luzon nagkomento sa haka-hakang PH version ng 'Drag Race'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 01 2021 09:06 PM

All set na si "RuPaul's Drag Race" royalty Manila Luzon sa kanyang karera sa Pilipinas. Nagkomento naman ang drag queen sa usap-usapang magkakaroon na ng local version ang tanyag na kompetisyon. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 01 Hulyo 2021 
 

